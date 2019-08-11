Francis Promotes Greta Thunberg Who Promotes Extremist and Gay Propaganda

The Swedish climate propagandist Greta Thunberg whom Pope Francis pushed in his recent La Stampa interview has recorded a song with the group "The 1975".
For this occasion, she dressed the t-shirt of a violent antifa group. Thunberg announced that the earnings of the song will go to the extremist leftwing Extinction Rebellion.
The Swedish section of Extinction Rebellion is led by Jonathan Pye who was condemned to four year in prison after having violently attacked police officers. For Pye violence is a "means for his political fight."
There are photos were Thunberg holds up a gay-propaganda flag.
