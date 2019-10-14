Vatican Mass: Communion In Hand Refused (Video)

Several priests distributing Holy Communion during the October 13 canonisations of Cardinal John Henry Newman and four others in Saint Peter's square, refused to put the consecrated host in people's hands.A video (below) shows how the priest ignored people, some dressed in cassock, prepared to receive Communion in their hands, instead putting the consecrated host directly in their mouth.Communion in the hand is a sacrilege because it cannot be distributing without throwing small parts of the host on the ground.However, in Saint Peter's, Communion in the hand was banned, because people were picking up the host, carrying it along and sometimes selling it on the Internet.