Pope Francis Comes Up With “Moral Of Discernment”
Pope Francis called “discernment” the special charism of the Jesuits while meeting Jesuits in Chile.
According to an article of Father Jonathan Marín Cano SJ on jesuitas.co (January 19) Francis said that "discernment" was "especially" needed in the field of morality - as if discernment were not the basic tool of every science. He went on identifying "discernment" as the centre of his controversial document Amoris Laetitia.
The problem: Francis uses the term “discernment” not in its original meaning ("the ability to judge well") but as an euphemism for “situation ethics” which is condemned by the Church because it allows for intrinsically evil acts like murder, pedophilia or adultery depending on different circumstances and personal intents and justifications.
