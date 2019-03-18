A JESUIT Receives Minor Orders

Ottawa Archbishop Terrence Prendergast SJ conferred the tonsure and four minor orders (porter, lector, exorcist, acolyte) to Theodore Avram, a Jesuit scholastic, on February 18.The ordination took place in the church of the old rite Fraternity of St Peter. The minor orders exist in Roman Rite only. In the Novus Ordo they were abolished by Paul VI.The Jesuits are one of the most anti-Catholic and overaged orders of the Church.