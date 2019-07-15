Chief Ideologue of Amazon Synod: Abolishing Celibacy, Introducing Female Deaconesses "Realistic"

Francis supporters are in the process of preparing the public for the vicious outcome of the Amazon Synod.
It is “realistic” that the Amazon Synod will abolish celibacy and introduce [invalid] "deaconesses," notorious Bishop Erwin Kräutler, 80, told the Austrian State television ORF.
Kräutler suggested that Francis could issue an Apostolic exhortation which “first” allows the Amazon bishops to abolish celibacy and introduce female "deacons." For Kräutler it is clear that then Europe [and the United States] would follow.
For Kräutler, introducing female "deacons" is only a first step, "After that, we will see." In other words, The Francis Church plans to come up with female „priests” and “bishops.”
Kräutler is said to be the main author of the Synod's apostate working document.
Picture: Erwin Kräutler, © Holger Motzkau, CC BY-SA, #newsGqontcrimd
Clicks14
- Report
Social networks