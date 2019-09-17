Instead of a Homily: Insulter Francis Complains about Insults

After a three months summer break, Pope Francis resumed on September 16 his morning New Rite Eucharists.
He replaced his first homily with insults.
Francis compared bishops to politicians, saying that both receive from men either praise or insults - as if this were of any importance for a godly bishop.
However, for Francis it is. Therefore, he went on whining that “some people” have a litany of “insults and curse words” for priests and bishops [not to mention Cardinals and Popes].
He complained that allegedly only “few people” pray for those in charge, but instead spend most of their time “insulting them.”
