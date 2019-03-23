Santiago de Chile Cardinal Ezzati Resigns

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Santiago de Chile Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, 77.
Ezzati will be judged for allegedly having “hushed up” abuses. Chile has been for a longer time under a total abuse hysteria.
Francis named Copiapó bishop Celestino Aós Braco, 69, a Capuchin, as the apostolic administrator.
The Vatican press office did not explain Ezzati’s departure. Usually, Pope Francis keeps cardinals who belong to his camp in office until they are 80.
