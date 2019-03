Santiago de Chile Cardinal Ezzati Resigns

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Santiago de Chile Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati , 77.Ezzati will be judged for allegedly having “hushed up” abuses. Chile has been for a longer time under a total abuse hysteria.Francis named Copiapó bishop Celestino Aós Braco, 69, a Capuchin, as the apostolic administrator.The Vatican press office did not explain Ezzati’s departure. Usually, Pope Francis keeps cardinals who belong to his camp in office until they are 80.