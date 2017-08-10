Woman-Dog-Insemination - Cardinal Schönborn "Does Not Want To Judge"

Ars Electronica

Heute

The Austrian "art" festival, that is funded by the Austrian state and by money from the EU, will award September 8 Slowenian "artist" Maja Smrekar for taking one of her ova and inseminating it with the sperm of her dog.The press speaker of Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn points out that this did not create a new life and that he “does not want to judge on the artistic value” of Smrekar's asininity, the newspaperwrites.