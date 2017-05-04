Clicks115
Thaddeus was given life!
This is a wonderful example of parents persevering with courage and hope against the counsel of a respected doctor's diagnosis and strongly advising abortion.
May 3, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — Their doctor told them in no uncertain terms, “You should have an abortion.” Stella and Matt, prayerful Orthodox Christians, were stunned. Just a couple weeks before, at around five months pregnant, the doctor had assured them that everything was fine. An earlier finding that their son might have Down syndrome had been retracted. The joyful parents who already had one child at home were thrilled and looked forward to their son’s birth. Now this.
The diagnosis was Androgen insensitivity. The prospective parents had never heard the term before. They soon discovered that it is a condition that affects sexual development before birth and during puberty. Their child would technically be a male, with one X chromosome and one Y chromosome in each cell. But because the child in Stella’s womb was unable to respond to male sex hormones (androgens), their son would most likely have female external sex characteristics or signs of both male and female sexual development.

