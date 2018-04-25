Language
BREAKING, Benedict XVI Against German Protestant Communion

Benedict XVI has given “his full support to the seven bishops and their letter to the Vatican” against Protestant Communion, reports Edward Pentin.

Writing in ncregister.com (April 25), Pentin refers to “reliable and authoritative sources”.

In February, the [totally decadent] German bishops’ conference "allowed" Protestants to receive Holy Communion.

But seven bishops oppose the move and called on Rome for clarification [which probably will never be given].

Ccsdawson
They just have received the clarification from our true Pope Benedict XVI! Amen!
Atanasio de Trento likes this. 