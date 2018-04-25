BREAKING, Benedict XVI Against German Protestant Communion

ncregister.com

Benedict XVI has given “his full support to the seven bishops and their letter to the Vatican” against Protestant Communion, reports Edward Pentin.Writing in(April 25), Pentin refers to “reliable and authoritative sources”.In February, the [totally decadent] German bishops’ conference "allowed" Protestants to receive Holy Communion.But seven bishops oppose the move and called on Rome for clarification [which probably will never be given].