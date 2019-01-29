Archbishop Sample On Old Rite: “This Is The Mass Of All Ages”

Portland Archbishop Alexander Sample preached (January 24) during an Old Latin Mass celebrated at the Panama World Youth Day about the beauty and the universal nature of the Latin Mass (video below).He said: “This was the Mass of the ages, it nourished the Faith and the devotion of generations, including so many saints in the Church.”Sample describes the Mass as “touchstone and connecting point”,“This form of the Latin Rite, connects us across time and space to the generations of Catholics from all parts of the world and through all of these past centuries.”Martyrs died for celebrating this rite, Sample added.