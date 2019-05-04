The Amazon Synod and the Vatican’s Radical Environmentalism

People concerned with the threat of radical environmentalism would be mistaken to assume that the Catholic Church’s upcoming Amazon Synod of Bishops, to be held in Rome in October 2019, is an internal affair dealing with pastoral matters. On the contrary, it will be a laboratory of ecological activism that promises, in the Vatican’s own words, to present a new social, economic, and political “paradigm” for Western civilization to imitate.
Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si of May 24, 2015 marked the first time in the history that a Pope took sides in a purely scientific debate. Without references to any supporting studies, the encyclical defended the theory of man-made global warming. “A very solid scientific consensus indicates that we are presently witnessing a disturbing warming of the climatic system” caused by “the great concentration of greenhouse gases…released mainly as a result of human activity.”[1]
Man-made global warming is not just a nuisance, he says, but an environmental catastrophe that threatens the very survival of the Earth and human race. Its underlying cause is the social and economic structures of modern, industrialized society. The cost of inaction is self-destruction. “The pace of consumption, waste, and environmental change has so stretched the planet’s capacity that our contemporary lifestyle, unsustainable as it is, can only precipitate catastrophes, such as those which even now periodically occur in different areas of the world.”[2]
Such a dire threat requires far-reaching measures. According to Laudato Si, human society needs not incremental policies that alleviate one or another type of pollution, but a new ecological paradigm. We must break our old notions of economy, money, society, government, wealth, and man’s relationship with the Earth. In his words, we need a “new synthesis,”[3] a “radical change,”[4]and a “bold cultural revolution.”[5] “Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat this warming or at least the human causes which produce or aggravate it.”[6]
This new ecological paradigm, he writes, “needs to be a distinctive way of looking at things, a way of thinking, policies, an educational program, a lifestyle and a spirituality which together generate resistance to the assault of the technocratic paradigm.[7]”
In short, we must throw out Western civilization and replace it with a new green “civilization” and ecological “faith.”
Tens of thousands of scientists from around the world have raised serious doubts about environmentalist theories such as global warming. Although universities and the scientific establishment remain in the control of radical environmentalists, many scientists have demonstrated errors in green theories such as man-made global warming, the link between wealth and pollution, or even the role of carbon dioxide in the “greenhouse effect.” There is simply no “scientific consensus” regarding the nature of climate change and man’s role in it.
Full article
Clicks123
- Report
Social networks