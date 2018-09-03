Clicks430
Document Accusing Francis’ Private Secretary of Homosexuality Is a Fake
On August 20, a Twitter User going by the name “Diacono Jorge Sonnante” published on August 20 a four page document allegedly written in 2013 as an “advisor” of the Vatican Secretary of State.
The document that widely circulating on social media, accuses Pope Francis’ Private Secretary Fabián Pedacchio of being registered on three homosexual dating webpages.
But Sonnante’s 2013 document uses a picture of Pedacchio taken from Wikipedia which stems from a Vatican Media video which was recorded only in 2016.
Sonnante's story caught on the public because Pope Francis has a history of promoting gay or pro-gay prelates.
