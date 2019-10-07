Neo-Cardinals Keep Sitting While Benedict XVI Blesses Them

At the end of the October 5 consistory, the 13 Francis cardinals drove to the Vatican monastery Mater Ecclesiae to meet the former Benedict XVI.
At the end, Benedict imparted his blessing, but none of the new cardinals chose to kneel. They did not even stand, unlike the lay personel around them, but kept sitting while the former pope raised his hand.
Naturally, their master Francis did not move from his chair. He is known for kneeling only for transsexuals, politicians and Anglican martyrs.
