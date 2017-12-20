Clicks70
Vatican Nativity Scene Denies Sin, Hell and Redemption
The problem with the Vatican Nativity Scene's controversial featuring of the seven corporal works of mercy is not nudity but bad theology, writes Father Dwight Longenecker.
On his blog (December 17), Longenecker criticises the idea that we can earn heaven with good works. The Vatican Nativity Scene worries him "because it is placing good works front and center rather than the Incarnation.” This way, the religion of grace is substituted by a "religion of works".
Longenecker writes that "they [the Vatican] don’t believe any longer in the need for redemption and salvation.” And, “They think everyone will go to heaven in the end.”
#newsNaruajzniu
On his blog (December 17), Longenecker criticises the idea that we can earn heaven with good works. The Vatican Nativity Scene worries him "because it is placing good works front and center rather than the Incarnation.” This way, the religion of grace is substituted by a "religion of works".
Longenecker writes that "they [the Vatican] don’t believe any longer in the need for redemption and salvation.” And, “They think everyone will go to heaven in the end.”
#newsNaruajzniu