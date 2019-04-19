Fire France: Every Day Three Churches Are Attacked - Macron Ignored Catholics

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, 68, told SudRadio.fr (April 17, listen below) that there are daily three attacks against churches in France.In 2018 alone 875 church were attacked, the oligarch media usually ignore the incidents.Aupetit stressed that French president Emmanuel Macron had no word of compassion for the Catholics after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral.On the contrary, he strictly avoided the words “Christians” or “Catholics.”Aupetit stressed that “Catholic” is not a “swearword.”