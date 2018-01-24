Clicks1.4K
Chinese Priest Over Vatican Betrayal, “I Consider Quitting My Priesthood”
For an anonymous underground priest in Mindong, China, it is “hard to accept” that the Vatican asks legitimate bishops to step aside in favour of excommunicated Regime bishops who were imposed by the Communists.
Talking to AsiaNews (January 22), the priest asked: “Do we have the rights to oppose the Vatican?”
He added that if things go that way, “I may consider to quit and leave my priesthood.”
