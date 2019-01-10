Clicks84
Leading Franciscan: Homosexual Fornication is "Normal" And "Goes Without Saying"
The German bishops’ katholisch.de (December 12) gave Father Thomas Abrell OFM, 52, a platform to spread gay propaganda. The article contains offensive pictures.
Abrell belongs to the leadership of the German Franciscans and is a "chaplain for homosexuals" in pro-gay Osnabrück diocese.
According to him the Church has "a problem with homosexuality" [which is true because homosexuality is the main reason for sexual abuses in the Church.]
The Franciscan claims that it was "high time" for Germany to recognise gay pseudo-marriage. For him, homosexual fornication is "normal" and "goes without saying".
He presents himself as a victim of "death threats" and of "resistance and malice" from the part of the Catholics. But he knows that the [anti-Catholic] Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode "fully supports" him.
Abrell expects that the Church will officially bless homosexual fornication within the next ten years.
