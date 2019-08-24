Francis Church: The New Act of Contrition

Marco Tosatti has published the text of a new act of contrition that reflects the faith of the Francis Church,"I am sorry with all my heart that I have been sorry for having sinned, because sinning can be an act of humility, while thinking of being able not to sin is an act of pride. I therefore recognize, that sin is forgiven only through the merits of the Son who saves us without our merit. Moreover, it would be an offence to You while having faith in You, to think that you could be offended by our poor actions, except when they refer to a lacking respect for the environment, a lacking care for mass-immigrants, the temptation to vote for non-oligarch parties. With your holy help, I profess that we can count only on Your grace, and that I will stop tormenting myself in a sterile way with a sense of temptation and sin. Lord, thank you".