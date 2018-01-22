Clicks16
Francis Stands Firm Despite Opportunistic Advisors
On his flight from Peru to Rome (January 22) Pope Francis again defended Chilean Bishop Juan Barros whose skin the insatiable abuse propaganda is asking for, although there is no evidence against him.
“He will stay in his post, I cannot condemn him without evidence”, Francis declared. He said that he had again studied the case and “there is no evidence to condemn him”. He added, “If I condemn him without evidence or without moral certainty I would commit a crime of bad judgment.”
The semi-official Vatican outlet Il Sismografo (January 21) reported that Vatican circles close to Francis - who are more interested in politics than in the truth - advised Francis to accept Barros' resignation, but Francis is not listening to them.
