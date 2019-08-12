This Is What Comes After the Transgender Revolution
The Sexual Revolution must be understood as a process, or else it becomes incomprehensible. Those who promote it will never be satisfied with its present phase. They will always be pushing the envelope to the next new aberration. Few people ask, however, what the next new sexual frontier will be.
No one should be shocked at what will come next. Nothing should be ruled out. The only exception to this rule is a return to chastity and modesty. Such moral practices are deemed impossible to practice—even though they were observed for centuries during the times of Christian civilization.
How the Sexual Revolution Progresses
Two things are certain. There will be new behavior, and its introduction will be gradual. This revolution always progresses only to the extent that it finds acceptance by society. It thrives by wearing down the resistance of moral structures, habits and practices. It finally seeks to give each new phase the protection of the law.
When one aberration is accepted, everyone thinks there will be no further developments. However, this lie is soon unmasked when the next phase is proposed.
The Transgender Agenda—the Present Phase
Thus, the present phase of the Sexual Revolution is the transgender agenda—a step that was proposed immediately after the imposition of same-sex “marriage.”
The transgender agenda allows people of one sex to mutilate themselves surgically and chemically to appear like the other sex. It also permits people to self-identify as any number of imaginary “genders” that express their psychological state. Finally, transgender activists seek to get the government to recognize, finance and legally protect their declared state. It even threatens those who refuse to accept the charade with penalties.
As this transgender process advances, the natural question is: What comes after the transgender phase? One new practice on the horizon (not the only one), is legally protected sexual groupings.
