Pontifical Secret? All Details of Francis' Election Revealed

During a conclave the only people present—the cardinals and a very few other officials—are sworn to secrecy. The oath that they take, set forth by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, is both clear …

The author adds information to this diary that he later learned from many different sources...

During a conclave the only people present—the cardinals and a very few other officials—are sworn to secrecy. The oath that they take, set forth by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, is both clear and solemn:

I, N.N., promise and swear that, unless I should receive a special faculty given expressly by the newly-elected Pontiff or by his successors, I will observe absolute and perpetual secrecy with all who are not part of the College of Cardinal electors concerning all matters directly or indirectly related to the ballots cast and their scrutiny for the election of the Supreme Pontiff…



I declare that I take this oath fully aware that an infraction thereof will make me subject to the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae, which is reserved to the Apostolic See.

-----------------------------------------------