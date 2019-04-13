Pontifical Secret? All Details of Francis' Election Revealed

Gerard O’Connell’s book “The Election of Pope Francis" (2019) contains all "secret" details about Francis' election.
After the first ballotthe race was between Bergoglio and Scola. The Bergoglio supporters were: Gracias, Kasper, Monswengo Pasinya, Rodríguez Maradiaga, Tauran, Turkson.
The second ballot:
Bergoglio 45
Scola 38
Ouellet 24
The third ballot:
Bergoglio 56
Scola 41
At this point, Scola asked his supporters Bagnasco, Betori and Caffarra to elect Bergoglio.
Ortega y Alamino received Bergoglio’s pre-conclave speech exclaiming, “Now, I have a text of the new pope!”
Maradiaga and Santos Abril asked Bergoglio about his lung surgery. Bergoglio assured them that he is healthy. Hummes told Lehmann that Bergoglio was not involved in Argentinean politics.
The forth ballot:
Bergoglio 67
Scola 32
Ouellet 13
The fifth ballot:
Bergoglio 85
Scola 20
Ouellet 8
Bergoglio embraced Scola whom he would later treated like an enemy.
The author adds information to this diary that he later learned from many different sources...
