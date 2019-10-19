Professor Douglas Farrow: “Bergoglian Church" Is An "Antichristic" and "False Church"

A Church called to be "ever more synodal," to be "made flesh," and to be "incarnated in existing cultures," is a "Bergoglian church” and not the Catholic Church, Douglas Farrow analyses on FirstThings.com (October 17).Farrow is professor of Theology and Christian Thought at the public McGill University in Montreal, Canada. A convert to the Church, he is a father of five children.A Church which is self-divinising, substituting Christ, is thus anti-christic, “It is a false church," Farrow continues.He observes that this assessment leads to the question “of how both, the true Church and the false, can have the same pontiff.”[Argentinean Father Julio Meinvielle who died in 1973 speaks in his book “From Kabbalah to Progressism” precisely about this phenomenon.]