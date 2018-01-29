Clicks599
Will Francis Produce Another Mindszenty Case?
Retired Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun published on January 29 on his blog information regarding his meeting with Pope Francis. Zen is convinced “that the Vatican is selling out the Catholic Church in China”.
The 86-year-old flew spontaneously to Rome and went right away to Francis' Wednesday audience on January 10 with the only purpose of delivering a letter of Bishop Zhuang whom a Vatican delegation had asked to resign in order to make room for an excommunicated regime bishop. According to Zen the leader of the Vatican delegation was retired Vatican archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, 76.
Two days after the audience, Zen was received by Pope Francis privately. He asked him to look into the matter and Francis responded, “Yes, I told them (his collaborators in the Holy See) not to create another Mindszenty case.”
Cardinal Jósef Mindszenty (+1975) of Budapest was imprisoned for years by the Communists. In 1971, Pope Paul VI ordered Mindszenty to leave Hungary and named a successor to the likings of the Communist Government.
Picture: Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsGeltegtqzr
The 86-year-old flew spontaneously to Rome and went right away to Francis' Wednesday audience on January 10 with the only purpose of delivering a letter of Bishop Zhuang whom a Vatican delegation had asked to resign in order to make room for an excommunicated regime bishop. According to Zen the leader of the Vatican delegation was retired Vatican archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, 76.
Two days after the audience, Zen was received by Pope Francis privately. He asked him to look into the matter and Francis responded, “Yes, I told them (his collaborators in the Holy See) not to create another Mindszenty case.”
Cardinal Jósef Mindszenty (+1975) of Budapest was imprisoned for years by the Communists. In 1971, Pope Paul VI ordered Mindszenty to leave Hungary and named a successor to the likings of the Communist Government.
Picture: Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsGeltegtqzr