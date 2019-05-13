The Extraordinary Prophetical Meaning of the Message of Fatima

By Bishop Athanasius SchneiderThe ineffable wisdom and mercy of God’s Providence grants to every age of human history and of the history of the Church those means of aid, which are most necessary in order to heal the spiritual wounds and to save men from great spiritual and material disasters. Usually God intervenes in the most critical moments of the human and the sacred history through those authentic prophecies, which are examined and accepted by the Church. Such Divine interventions happened all along the history of the Church and will happen until the end of the time.The Magisterium of the Church states in the Catechism of the Catholic Church: “The Christian economy, since it is the new and definitive Covenant, will never pass away; and no new public revelation is to be expected before the glorious manifestation of our Lord Jesus Christ. Private revelation, however, is ongoing: Throughout the ages, there have been so-called “private” revelations, some of which have been recognized by the authority of the Church. They do not belong, however, to the deposit of faith. It is not their role to improve or complete Christ’s definitive revelation but to help live more fully by it in a certain period of history. Guided by the magisterium of the Church, the sensus fidelium [i.e., collective sense of the faithful] knows how to discern and welcome in these revelations whatever constitutes an authentic call of Christ or his saints to the Church. Christian faith cannot accept “revelations” that claim to surpass or correct the revelation of which Christ is the fulfillment, as is the case in certain non-Christian religions and also in certain recent sects which base themselves on such “revelations” (n. 66-67).The apparitions, which took place in Fatima in 1917,can be considered as one of the most outstanding examples of the prophetic gifts and char isms in the history of the Church. God has send His Immaculate Mother to Fatima in 1917,and the Blessed Mother of God sounded her urgent maternal warnings in view of the grave spiritual dangers, in which the entire human family was at the beginning of the 20th century. These warnings of Our Lady revealed themselves as being true prophetic, given the unheard state of unbelief, of atheism and of a direct revolt against God and His commandments in our days. The private and public life was characteristic during the 20th century as a life without God and against God, particularly through the atheistic dictatorships of Freemasonry (for example the Masonic dictatorship in Mexico in the twenties), of the National socialism of Hitler in Germany, of the Soviet Communism (in the countries of ex-Soviet Union) and of the Maoist Communism in China.At the beginning of the 21th century, the war against God and Christ and against His Divine Commandments was unleashed almost on a global level particularly through the blasphemous attack against God’s creation of human being as male and female by means of the dictatorship of the gender ideology and by means of the public legitimization of all kind of sexual depravity.