Former Benedict XVI Still Imparts “Apostolic Blessing” [While Francis Refuses to Do So]

Former Benedict XVI concluded his second November 2017 letter to Cardinal Brandmüller with the words: “with my Apostolic Blessing, yours Benedict XVI.”The pro-Francis Twitter user "Pope news" pointed out to this and asked the question, “Isn’t the Apostolic Blessing exclusive to the Pope?” accusing Benedict of "creating confusion".Pope Francis refused on September 15 to impart the Apostolic Blessing in order not to offend non-Catholics.