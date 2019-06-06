Gänswein: Religion, Sexual Behavior Will "Not Matter" At Last Judgement

Whether one was homosexual or not will "not matter" at the Last Judgment, Archbishop Georg Gänswein claimed during a talk in Karlsruhe, Germany (June 4).Gänswein is the private secretary of Benedict XVI.According to CatholicNewsAgency.com, he compared practicing homosexuality ["homosexual partnership"] with being a nurse, saying that both are "accidental" to being a human being and are "not essential" to it [which is true].He explained that all homosexuals, divorcees, atheists etc will be in front of God's judgment [which is also true].Then, according to Gänswein, ones "being a human being" is decisive, "not accidental circumstances like sexual orientation, length of a partnership, worldview etc." [which is wrong].Since all sins are accidental to the essence of the personhood and religion is a worldview ("Weltanschauung"), all sins and all religions would, according to Gänswein, be irrelevant at the Last Judgment.