German Delegate: Synod Should Accept Gay Fornication, Women "Ordination"

The Church should accept homosexual concubinages, fornication before marriage and the "ordination" of women, the German auditor Thomas Andonie told the Youth Synod on October 5.Andonie is the president of the BDKJ, the German Bishops' youth organisation which allegedly represents 660,000 young "Catholics" - of whom hardly any practices the faith.Even the German youth bishop Stefan Oster attested them to cultivate a religion "light" adding that few of them have an "existential relationship" to religion.