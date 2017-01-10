Pope Francis: Another (Antijudaic) Rant Against "Clericalism" and People Romanticism

Jesus served the people, He explained things because the people understood well: He was at the service of the people. He had an attitude of a servant, and this gave authority. On the other hand, these doctors of the law that the people… yes, they heard, they respected, but they didn’t feel that they had authority over them; these had a psychology of princes: ‘We are the masters, the princes, and we teach you. Not service: we command, you obey.’



Those detached people, these doctors, had a

psychology: they taught with a

authority – that’s clericalism .



The head is the one who serves, who turns everything upside down, like an iceberg. The summit of the iceberg is seen; Jesus, on the other hand, turns it upside down and the people are on top and he that commands is below, and gives commands from below.

2017-01-10, Morning Mass at the Casa Santa MartaJesus had authority because He served the people. He was close to persons and He was coherent, as opposed to the doctors of the law who considered themselves princes.Francis noted, that the doctors of the law taught with a clericalist authority: they were far distant from the people, and didn’t live what they preached:clericalistclericalist[Is Pope Francis the service pope or rather the "we command, you obey" style pope.