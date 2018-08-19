Clicks32
Second Cardinal Withdraws From World Meeting of Families
Liberal Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, 77, has withdrawn from the pro-gay Dublin World Meeting of Families (August 21-26) according to IrishTimes.com. He was scheduled to give a keynote address.
Wuerl belongs to the Bergoglio party. He is under attack for allegedly having covered up homosexual abuses when he was bishop in Pittsburgh (1988 to 2006).
On August 17 it became known that Wuerl’s publisher cancelled the publication of his forthcoming book “What Do You Want to Know?”
On August 18 Wuerl withdrew from presiding the installation mass for Father Kevin Regan, the new parish-priest at St John Neumann parish in Gaithersburg (August 19).
This is the parish where in February 2012 Wuerl fired Father Marcel Guarnizo, then parochial vicar at St John Neumann, because Guarnizo quietly denied communion to a woman who had introduced him to her female lover before a funeral mass.
On August 15, Boston Cardinal, Sean O’Malley withdrew from participating at the Dublin Meeting.
Picture: Donald Wuerl, © Wonderlane, wikipedia, CC BY, #newsUgzsrtfvto
Picture: Donald Wuerl, © Wonderlane, wikipedia, CC BY, #newsUgzsrtfvto