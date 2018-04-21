Muslims Call Priests for Exorcisms

Albanian Cardinal Ernest Simoni, 89, has performed exorcisms for decades, always in Latin according to a ritual of 1884.Talking at the 13th annual Course on Exorcism at the Roman University Regina Apostolorum, Simoni was asked by an Indian priest working in Dubai who told him that many Muslims among them highly educated ones, begged him for an exorcism, “Father, someone has done black magic on me, can you pray over me and remove the devil?’”Simoni answered that an exorcism can be performed also on Muslims, “They stayed Muslims after.”He mentioned that fasting may help the possessed persons, but often “you had to play hardball with Beelzebub by saying things like ‘shut up, Satan’.”