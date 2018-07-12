Clicks524
SSPX, “Side Opposed to Deal With Rome Has Taken Over”
At the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) the side opposed to an agreement with Rome “has now taken over”, according to the French journalist Jean-Marie Guénois.
He writes on LeFigaro.fr (July 12) that the Wednesday election (July 11) of a new Superior general and two new assistants will “slow down, or even stagnate” the rapprochement with the Vatican due to doctrinal disagreements.
According to Guénois the former superior general Bishop Bernard Fellay has been “ousted”.
