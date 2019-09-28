Germans Create "Church" According To Their Own Image – Burke

The German "Synodal Way" is "very much" connected with the Amazon Synod, Cardinal Burke told FirstThings.com (September 27).
He explains, that the proponents of the Amazon Synod's working document are Germans: This text is a "direct attack" on Christ's Lordship and "an apostasy" that says, "You already have the answers, and Christ is just one among many sources of answers."
Further, Burke urges to stop the German Synodal Way "before greater harm is done to the faithful," because it is "not valid at all," "basically outside the Church" and "attempting to create a church according to their own image and likeness."
Burke's hope today is the "liturgical renewal among the young," because many young priests and seminarians "don’t buy this revolution" and are attracted to the Latin Liturgy.
Picture: Raymond Burke, © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIudavigayh
