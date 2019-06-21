Billionaire Gloria von Thurn und Taxis: It's "Total Nonsense" That I Fight Francis

It is "totally nonsense" that she is part of an "anti-Francis" resistance as suggested by the [fake news] New York Times, the German princess, socialite and billionaire Gloria von Thurn und Taxis told LifeSiteNews.com (June 18).
A friend of Cardinal Müller, the princess underlines that she gathers all sorts of people in her house: socialists, communists, Latin Mass Catholics and Happy Clappy Catholics,
"If the people are nice, they are all welcome in my friend circles."
About Pope Francis, Gloria said that he is a Jesuit and Jesuits have "their own way" of evangelizing, "They think their way is successful."
"You can agree with this or you can say it's maybe a little bit too worldly," she added.
