Billionaire Gloria von Thurn und Taxis: It's "Total Nonsense" That I Fight Francis

Picture: Gloria von Thurn und Taxis © LifeSiteNews.com, #newsVsclnfiamx

It is "totally nonsense" that she is part of an "anti-Francis" resistance as suggested by the [fake news] New York Times, the German princess, socialite and billionaire Gloria von Thurn und Taxis told LifeSiteNews.com (June 18).A friend of Cardinal Müller, the princess underlines that she gathers all sorts of people in her house: socialists, communists, Latin Mass Catholics and Happy Clappy Catholics,"If the people are nice, they are all welcome in my friend circles."About Pope Francis, Gloria said that he is a Jesuit and Jesuits have "their own way" of evangelizing, "They think their way is successful.""You can agree with this or you can say it's maybe a little bit too worldly," she added.