Invalid canonizations by Francis

all the three Popes excluded themselves from the Church because of heresies!

Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio

The canonizations of the three Popes proclaimed by Francis are thus without force!

Francis has canonized three Popes who are closely connected with the Second Vatican Council.John XXIII devised the Council, Paul VI confirmed its heretical programme and spirit, and John Paul II by his apostate gesture in Assisi and admission of Freemasons into the Church (new Code of Canon Law) brought the conciliar aggiornamento into effect.All the three Popes are accountable for the invasion of heresies and internal disintegration of the Church after the Council. False prophets – heretical theologians – have a method they use to ensure canonization.The programme of these three Popes and the following of their example is not a path of salvation but a path to eternal condemnation.If Pope Honorius I was posthumously excommunicated from the Church for his silence on the heresy of Monothelism, all the more so should these three advocates of the Council be excommunicated as the Council has led to doctrinal and moral suicide of the Church! So to make it clear,What is more, they were canonized by Francis – a manifest heretic. According to the dogmatic bull of Paul IV, all deeds, actions and enactments of a heretic are without force.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops14 January 2019