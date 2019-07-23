Bishop Laise Has Died

Bishop Juan Rodolfo Laise OFMcap, 93, the former bishop of San Luis, Argentina, has died on the afternoon of July 22.His death occurred following an irreversible haematological illness, in the infirmary of the Capuchins in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.After his retirement as a diocesan bishop, Laise served as a confessor at the Sanctuary of San Giovanni Rotondo until a few months ago. His funeral took place on July 23.His book against communion on the hand made Laise an internationally known figure.