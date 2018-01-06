Language
Nachrichten

Austrian Bishop signs Kazakh Profession of Truths

Former Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun has signed the Profession of Immutable Truths about Sacramental Marriage. The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.

So far six bishops have signed,

Archbishop Tomash Peta, Metropolitan of Astana, Kazakhstan
Archbishop Jan Pawel Lenga of Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary of Astana, Kazakhstan,
Cardinal Janis Pujats, former Archbishop of Riga, Latvia,
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former U.S. nuncio
Archbishop Luigi Negri, former Archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, Italy.
Bishop Andreas Laun, Former Auxiliary Bishop of Salzburg, Austria.

Picture: Andreas Laun, by: Thaler Tamas, creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Joseph a' Christian
Almighty God bless the faithful remnant!
Jesus allowed a crown of thorns to wound His Holy Head, He bled to free sinners from our snares.
What is the purpose of the bishops/catholics who refuse to stand for the Holy Word?
Jesus teaches us that there were jews who preferred the approval of men, more than following Him, the Son of Almighty God.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Former......Austrian Bishop....its always former...easy to be courageuos when one’s got nothing to loose.....
aderito
I like these courageous Cardinals and bishops ,because they are seeing the Truth ,and the Truth will set them free
Rafał_Ovile
Great news! Painful coming out of Catholic Church?
Uncle Joe
"Rampant confusion" my...foot. What's important is that "Diversity is the way of the future."
