Austrian Bishop signs Kazakh Profession of Truths
Former Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun has signed the Profession of Immutable Truths about Sacramental Marriage. The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.
So far six bishops have signed,
Archbishop Tomash Peta, Metropolitan of Astana, Kazakhstan
Archbishop Jan Pawel Lenga of Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary of Astana, Kazakhstan,
Cardinal Janis Pujats, former Archbishop of Riga, Latvia,
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former U.S. nuncio
Archbishop Luigi Negri, former Archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, Italy.
Bishop Andreas Laun, Former Auxiliary Bishop of Salzburg, Austria.
Picture: Andreas Laun, by: Thaler Tamas, creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
