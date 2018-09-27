Clicks236
Pro-Gay Cardinal: “The Young People Wait for Us, They Want us Closer to Them”
“The young people wait for us, they want us closer to them” – pro-gay Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, said on September 15 at the end of the International Seminar on the Condition of Youth, organised by the Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.
Baldisseri is accused in the Viganó report of having participated in hushing up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
Picture: Lorenzo Baldisseri, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsLrmwjkjnjq
