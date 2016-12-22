What is Modernism?

Pope St. Pius X, great defender of faith, facing the error of modernism.

modernism

modernism.

What is Modernism?

"Poison of error",

- "monstrosity",

- Terrible plague

- "Perversion of spirit",

- "Poisoned food",

"Universal crash of errors",

"Cesspool of all heresies"

"leads to pantheism"

"the destruction of religion".

"We have to fight against skilled enemies

"

Pope St. Pius X,

"against a very pernicious kind of men, modernists"

"plotting the ruin of the Church".

"thirst for novelty",

"a new and often perfidious skill"

"enemies hiding in the breast and in the heart of the Church";

"the worst enemies of the Church",

"perverted soul against authority

"

"contempt for the Magisterium of the Church

"

"affecting

air of submission"

"hiding under

guise Exterior of compliance an unlimited audacity. "

"their insidious tactic is never present their doctrines methodically and together".

First approximation.

"modernist"

"modern"

'amalgam itself the rationalist and Catholic "say

X." Imbued with modern philosophy, dedicated to reconcile it with faith and use

, say, in favor of faith ".

"They judge that it is absolutely necessary that theology replace the old notions with new ones, as a result of the various philosophies of which, according to the times, that serves as instruments".

the principles Of modernism.

"agnosticism"

"a"

"gnosis"

"the history of mankind is explained without reference to God."

"religion"?

"The doctrine of immanence, in the modernist sense, affirms and professes that every phenomenon of consciousness comes from man as a man.""Closed all way to God from intelligence

they strive to open another by the feeling and action",

"The religious sentiment, which thus emerges through the vital immanence of the depths of the unconscious, is the germ of all religion, as much as it is the reason for all that has been and always will be of all religion."

"transcendental act".

The Modernist religion.

What is Faith?

"from the depths of the subconscious"

"an individual experience"

"certain intuition of the heart".

"symbols"

What is Revelation?

"a feeling that arises in consciousness

"

What is Tradition?

"the communication made to others in some original experience through the body of preaching".

"the depths of his nature and his life".

What is the Church?

"collection of individual sciences"

"vital emanation of the collective conscience."

What is the Pope?

"the changes and progress"

"a kind of compromise and compromise between the conservative force

and progressive force. "

What is worship?

"They have not been instituted more than to nourish the faith",

"to enliven and activate"

Conclusion.

RP Jean-Dominique, OP

Le Chardonnet.