At Least: Benedict XVI Worries About His Reputation

Former Benedict XVI replied to commentators who criticized his April sexual abuse essay. His response, a short notice, was published in the German Herder Korrespondenz.
Benedict regrets that in today's theology even the word “God” is marginalized: “In most reactions to my article, God does not appear at all, and hence, what I wanted to stress as the core of the question, is not discussed.”
As an example, he mentions the four pages text of an unknown German historian, a certain Birgit Aschmann. According to Benedict, her criticism is “insufficient" and "typical for the general deficit in the reception of my text."
[One may wonder why Benedict gets so upset by the text of an utterly irrelevant writer.]
