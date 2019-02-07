Osservatore Romano Hammers Against Priestly Celibacy

L’Osservatore Romano (February 6) has propagated the proposal of Bishop Fritz Lobinger, 90, that aims at undermining priestly celibacy.Lobinger wants to “re-introduce” a “second type” of priest who, he claims, existed in the first centuries, were married, had a job, and work as part-time priests.It is common that modernists present their ideas as going back to the early centuries because very few historical documents exist for that time. Further, Cardinal Alfons Maria Stickler (+2007), a scholars of celibacy, showed that in the first centuries so called married priests lived separately from their wives.L’Osservatore Romano explains Lobinger's part-time-priests would not exercise their function individually but “always in a team” [following a modernist tendency to de-personalize pastoral care].During his flight from Panama to Rome, Pope Francis commended Lobinger’s proposal as a way to introduce married priests although up to now he had always rejected attempts to clericalise lay-people.Lobinger, a Regensburg priest, Germany, was until 2004 Bishop of Aliwal, South Africa. He has propagated his ideas in different books.Quoting Lobinger, L’Osservatore Romano insists that the [decadent] Church in the rich northern countries should be first in introducing married priests.