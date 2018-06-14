Clicks212
Major Update On Tommy Robinson
UPDATE AND CONFIRMING THIS, From Paul Joseph Watson of InfoWars, "The Move Came From The Top, Home Secretary and Theresa May, Also The Top Imam in the Prison had the news before even the Prison Guards and Warden Knew Of Tommy's Arrival."
Breaking News On Tommy Robinson and Why He Was Moved To A Dangerous Prison,
Comes from Voice Of Europe News
That it was the new Home Office Secretary, who is a Muslim, Sajid Javid MP
This article from The Guardian of June 4th 2018, says, “The new home secretary is close to capitulating to terrorism’s prime goal – undermining the liberties and dignities of the state”
This man should never been in the Home Office, do you know the mission of the Home Office? “The first duty of the government is to keep citizens safe and the country secure. The Home Office has been at the front line of this endeavour since 1782.” From The Front Page of the Home Office Website
So now the Home Office does not care about the safety and security of the citizens of Great Britain or of the United Kingdom, because if it did, the Islamic Terrorists would be in body bags, not given free homes, cars, money, education, everything they want.
Also, they would not arrest citizens trying to save their country, their heritage, their traditions and expose these Islamic Terrorists and how far the UK Government is corrupt, but award them, Knight them, honor their bravery, courage and virtue.
See my latest post/letter to the UK Government to Free Tommy Robinson
Also, this tweet explains why the British and UKers are so out of it,
Today’s English, British, UK Citizens have been brainwashed, indoctrinated to not fight back, to accept everything, even the bad, just stay almost sleepy eyed, this is why I am so thankful I have been born and raised in the Plains State of Kansas, were our heritage was fight for survival, either Indian Wars, Outlaws, whatever, you learn to hunt and shoot at a young age, also if you work on a farm or live on a farm, you learn a lot there too.
When things are getting bad, we don’t sit around and twittel our thumbs and go on as if nothing was happening or doesn’t concern us, we fight back, either by phone to our congressman or woman, letters, emails, or the public meetings of our elected representatives. Or, if there is a dangerous animal on the loose and you need to protect your herd of cows, you grab a gun and others to go help take down that dangerous critter.
That is why there needs to be a huge shake up in the UK, return your brainwashed self back to your Traditional minded self, where you had Crusader Kings, Warrior Kings protecting you from invaders, had the like of Churchill who would not back down from a fight, get that mindset back, get your toughness back, you will make Britain Great Again!
Also I believe, you need the same Second Amendment Rights that we have in the United States, a Lawful, citizen, who has no criminal record, should be able to carry a firearm and be well trained to protect himself or herself, and her loved ones, friends and neighbors when it is Just to do so.
Andrew
Need a massive protest in Britain, England, all of the UK to remove the tyrants and corrupted officials, demanding to have the UK Citizens Protected as it states in the Home Office Website, “The first duty of the government is to keep citizens safe and the country secure. The Home Office has been at the front line of this endeavour since 1782.”
