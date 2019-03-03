Are His Confreres Rejoicing in Martyr Cardinal Pell’s Imprisonment?

Super Ex, an anonymous author writing on Marco Tosatti’s blog stated that voices in the Vatican were saying already in 2016 that "the cannons against Cardinal Pell were fired in Australia but the cannon balls were produced in the Vatican."Pell became unpopular in the Vatican when, as a Secretary for the Economy, he started cleaning up the Vatican's financial mess.Damian Thompson, the editor-in-chief of the Catholic Herald, wrote that there are people in the Vatican who wanted Pell in jail, guilty or innocent (Twitter, March 3). Pell's biggest enemy was the Secretary of State Piero Parolin.Thompson adds Pope Francis is not among Pell's enemies.