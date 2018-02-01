Clicks907
Archbishop Paglia Is a Liar: Existence of Commission Officially Confirmed
Monsignor Alejandro Cifres from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has admitted that there is a commission which on behalf of Pope Francis "investigates" the history of Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae (1968) which prohibits artificial contraception.
Cifres spoke with the news-agency of the Austrian bishops’ kathpress.at (February 1).
Already in May 11 the Vaticanista Marco Tosatti broke the story of a secret commission which was trying to interpret away Humanae Vitae. In June, the Italian historian Roberto de Mattei even listed its members.
Nevertheless the controversial Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, lied on June 16 to the world, “I can confirm that there is no pontifical commission called to re-read or to re-interpret Humanae Vitae.”
On June 26th another Vaticanista, Andrea Gagliarducci, said that the commission was labelled as “study group”.
Picture: Vincenzo Paglia, © acsonline, CC BY-SA, #newsAyyozyvcmx
Cifres spoke with the news-agency of the Austrian bishops’ kathpress.at (February 1).
Already in May 11 the Vaticanista Marco Tosatti broke the story of a secret commission which was trying to interpret away Humanae Vitae. In June, the Italian historian Roberto de Mattei even listed its members.
Nevertheless the controversial Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, lied on June 16 to the world, “I can confirm that there is no pontifical commission called to re-read or to re-interpret Humanae Vitae.”
On June 26th another Vaticanista, Andrea Gagliarducci, said that the commission was labelled as “study group”.
Picture: Vincenzo Paglia, © acsonline, CC BY-SA, #newsAyyozyvcmx