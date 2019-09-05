Open Contempt: Francis Feels "Honoured" That American Catholics Attack Him

“It's an honor that Americans attack me,” Pope Francis told La-Croix.com's Nicolas Senèze on his September 4 flight to Maputo, Mozambique. Francis is known for being sensitive to criticism.
Senèze had presented Francis with his book “How America Wanted to Change the Pope.” It is about American Catholics asking Francis for accountability concerning abuse scandals in the light of Archbishop Viganò's revelations. Francis told Senèze that he had heard about the book. He called it "a bomb."
An abashed Matteo Bruni, Francis' spokesman, tried his best to undo the damage by asserting that Francis' remark was pronounced in an "informal context."
He explained that Francis "wanted to say" that he always considers criticism an honor, especially when it comes from authoritative thinkers or an important nation.
