Francis Prompted to Withdraw Order From Pro-Death-Activist

Father Peter West calls on Pope Francis to withdraw the Order of St Gregory the Great from Lilianna Ploumen due to her pro-abortion activism.An associate pastor at St John’s Church in New Jersey, USA, West stated on social media (January 14) that the Church must not honour those who believe in having a right to kill the unborn,“For Pope Francis to bestow an award on a pro-abortion activist would be the equivalent of Jesus bestowing an award on Herod.” West reminds that Jesus did not bestow honours on public sinners nor affirm them in their sins.