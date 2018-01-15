Clicks1.9K
Francis Prompted to Withdraw Order From Pro-Death-Activist
Father Peter West calls on Pope Francis to withdraw the Order of St Gregory the Great from Lilianna Ploumen due to her pro-abortion activism.
An associate pastor at St John’s Church in New Jersey, USA, West stated on social media (January 14) that the Church must not honour those who believe in having a right to kill the unborn,
“For Pope Francis to bestow an award on a pro-abortion activist would be the equivalent of Jesus bestowing an award on Herod.” West reminds that Jesus did not bestow honours on public sinners nor affirm them in their sins.
Picture: Peter West, #newsOgxzbcepfp
