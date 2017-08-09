Will Hillary Clinton Become A Methodist Preacher?

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

Pro-death and pro-gay Hillary Clinton is considering becoming a Methodist preacher.reports that she told her longtime pastor Bill Shillady, that she wants to preach — something that has always been a dream for her.“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady toldnoticing that it would likely be more of a lay position such as a deaconess.The United Methodist Church in the U.S. is ultraliberal and accordingly has experienced significant membership losses in recent decades. It is losing about 1,000 members a week.