클릭 수161
Will Hillary Clinton Become A Methodist Preacher?
Pro-death and pro-gay Hillary Clinton is considering becoming a Methodist preacher. The Atlantic reports that she told her longtime pastor Bill Shillady, that she wants to preach — something that has always been a dream for her.
“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady told The Atlantic noticing that it would likely be more of a lay position such as a deaconess.
The United Methodist Church in the U.S. is ultraliberal and accordingly has experienced significant membership losses in recent decades. It is losing about 1,000 members a week.
Picture: Hillary Clinton, © US Embassy Kabul Afghanistan, CC BY-ND, #newsYqwkiojgsf
“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady told The Atlantic noticing that it would likely be more of a lay position such as a deaconess.
The United Methodist Church in the U.S. is ultraliberal and accordingly has experienced significant membership losses in recent decades. It is losing about 1,000 members a week.
Picture: Hillary Clinton, © US Embassy Kabul Afghanistan, CC BY-ND, #newsYqwkiojgsf