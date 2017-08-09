언어
클릭 수
161
en.news

Will Hillary Clinton Become A Methodist Preacher?

Pro-death and pro-gay Hillary Clinton is considering becoming a Methodist preacher. The Atlantic reports that she told her longtime pastor Bill Shillady, that she wants to preach — something that has always been a dream for her.

“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady told The Atlantic noticing that it would likely be more of a lay position such as a deaconess.

The United Methodist Church in the U.S. is ultraliberal and accordingly has experienced significant membership losses in recent decades. It is losing about 1,000 members a week.

Picture: Hillary Clinton, © US Embassy Kabul Afghanistan, CC BY-ND, #newsYqwkiojgsf
공유 좋아요
더보기
댓글 쓰기…
Magorzatamaria
Methodist Church will go down
좋아요
더보기
Jungerheld
Oh please, please, please let her preach in every Methodist church in the U.S. Please...
좋아요
더보기