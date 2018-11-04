German Bishop: Homosexuals May Become Priests

Men sexually attracted to men may become priests, Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg, Germany, told the German Newspaper Main-Echo (November 3).According to Jung, there are priests with a homosexual tendency who have to live a celibate life. [But one becomes a "homosexual" only by committing homosexual sins as one becomes a "thief" only through the act of stealing.]If a priest is engaging in homosexual fornication “we have to talk [sic!] about it”.In November 2005 the Congregation for Catholic Education published a document strictly prohibiting the ordination of homosexuals.