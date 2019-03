German Bishops: Synod Against Celibacy And Morals

The German bishops decided on March 14 unanimously to start a "synodal process" concerning "clerical power," celibacy, and sexual morals.In September, the bishops will present a concept and a timeline for their deliberations. There will be three bodies:• Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, a promoter of gay fornication, is responsible for sexual morals.• Münster Bishop Felix Genn, an enemy of Catholic seminarians, is responsible for celibacy.• Speyer Bishop Karl-Heinz Wiesemann, a promoter of Protestant Communion, will take care of "clerical power".