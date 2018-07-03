Clicks30
The Apostasy Continues: Two More German Dioceses Introduce Protestant Communion
Radical Bishops Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg and pro-gay Franz-Josef Bode of Osnabrück will introduce [heretical] intercommunion, reports the German bishops’ website katholisch.de (July 3).
Feige said that he [allegedly] dislikes having different norms in different dioceses but, at the same time, he does not fear a “patchwork carpet”. He added that “conflict” [rather: schism] can be necessary to find the “right path” [into the abyss].
Bode’s spokesman said that the diocese will act according to a heretical text which recently was published by the German bishops.
Paderborn archdiocese announced already on Saturday that it will introduce Protestant Communion.
Picture: Franz-Josef Bode, Gerhard Feige, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsXfifpjrtiv
Feige said that he [allegedly] dislikes having different norms in different dioceses but, at the same time, he does not fear a “patchwork carpet”. He added that “conflict” [rather: schism] can be necessary to find the “right path” [into the abyss].
Bode’s spokesman said that the diocese will act according to a heretical text which recently was published by the German bishops.
Paderborn archdiocese announced already on Saturday that it will introduce Protestant Communion.
Picture: Franz-Josef Bode, Gerhard Feige, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsXfifpjrtiv