The Apostasy Continues: Two More German Dioceses Introduce Protestant Communion

Radical Bishops Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg and pro-gay Franz-Josef Bode of Osnabrück will introduce [heretical] intercommunion, reports the German bishops’ website(July 3).Feige said that he [allegedly] dislikes having different norms in different dioceses but, at the same time, he does not fear a “patchwork carpet”. He added that “conflict” [rather: schism] can be necessary to find the “right path” [into the abyss].Bode’s spokesman said that the diocese will act according to a heretical text which recently was published by the German bishops.Paderborn archdiocese announced already on Saturday that it will introduce Protestant Communion.